RACE-Approved Continuing Education Credits Now Available At Flow Business Conference (For The Pet Care Industry)

ORLANDO, Fla., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Boarding and Pet Services Association (IBPSA), is proud to announce that the 2021 Flow Business Conference has had 28 educational sessions approved for CEU credits by RACE (Registry of Approved Continuing Education.)

The Flow Business Conference will be held September 21-23, 2021 at the Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando, Florida. This annual conference provides pet care facility managers and staff a unique opportunity to receive high-quality business education from industry leaders, innovators, and fellow pet care professionals.

Carmen Rustenbeck, Founder and CEO of IBPSA, says, " The current expansion of pet ownership underscores the importance of growing pet care as a community of providers. This community includes not just boarding and daycare facilities, but also groomers, pet sitters, and veterinarians. Our goal with the Flow Conference is to provide education that is beneficial to the entire community, which will in turn educate the pet owner as they see the professionalism that the industry can offer."

Details about the Flow Business Conference can be found at the conference website, petcareconference.com.

About IBPSA

The International Boarding & Pet Services Association (IBPSA) was established to foster and support the pet care services industry. The association provides education, certifications, resources, products, information, and legislative support to help its members succeed. For more information on IBPSA, visit ibpsa.com .

