Raúl Castillo Joins Chloe Grace Moretz And Algee Smith For Cast Of Miramax's MOTHER/ANDROID

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ra úl Castillo, best known for his Independent Spirit Award-nominated performance in We the Animals and his starring role on the HBO series Looking, has joined the cast of screenwriter Mattson Tomlin's ( Project Power) feature directorial debut, Mother/Android, from Miramax. The latest sci-fi reunites Tomlin with Matt Reeves, the popular due behind The Batman, with Reeves producing from his 6th and Idaho production company.

This will be the second sci-fi feature uniting Castillo and Tomlin; the actor also stars in Chad Hartigan's pandemic romance Little Fish, distributed by IFC Films, which was adapted for the screen by Tomlin from Aja Gabel's short story.

Set in the near future, Mother/Android follows Georgia ( Chloe Grace Moretz) and her boyfriend Sam ( Algee Smith) through their treacherous journey of escape as their country is caught in an unexpected war with artificial intelligence. Days away from the arrival of their first child, they must face No Man's Land - a stronghold of the android uprising, in hopes of reaching safety before giving birth. Castillo is cast opposite the couple in the part of Arthur.

Castillo was most recently seen in the critically applauded second season of the Starz original series Vida, created by Tanya Saracho. He was featured in two seasons of Atypical, created by Robia Rashid, and in the ensemble series Seven Seconds, created by Veena Sud; both are available on Netflix. Currently he is filming for Netflix Night Teeth, directed by Adam Randall. Upcoming feature projects for Castillo also include Wrath of Man, being directed by Guy Ritchie for MGM; and Army of the Dead, written and directed by Zack Snyder for Netflix.

Castillo is repped by CAA and attorney Rick Genow.

About MIRAMAX® A beIN Media Group and ViacomCBS company headquartered in Los Angeles, MIRAMAX is a global film and television studio best known for its award-winning and original content. The company recently entered a partnership with ViacomCBS to create synergies through both new production and co-financing opportunities in film and TV. Bill Block is CEO of MIRAMAX.

Upcoming and recent projects include the global blockbuster Halloween Kills starring Jamie Lee Curtis, produced by MIRAMAX with Trancas International Films and Blumhouse Productions, slated to release this year; The Georgetown Project starring Academy Award-winner Russell Crowe and directed by Joshua John Miller and M.A. Fortin; Uncle Frank, directed by Alan Ball and starring Paul Bettany which premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and was purchased by Amazon. Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen, Miramax's latest success passing $100M at the worldwide box office and starring Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Colin Farrell and Hugh Grant, was released in January 2020. The action-thriller Wrath of Man, currently in post-production, marks Miramax's second project with Ritchie and stars Jason Statham. MGM UA Releasing will distribute the film domestically. Other projects include, Silent Retreat, a comedy from Isn't It Romantic director Todd Strauss-Schulson, and The Perfection, directed by Richard Shepard, starring Allison Williams and Logan Browning, which premiered at Fantastic Fest 2018 and was acquired by Netflix.

Miramax Television just concluded production on a six-part series titled Spy City, co-produced with Leonine, and starring Dominic Cooper.

MIRAMAX's unrivalled library of more than 700 titles has received 278 Academy Award® nominations and 68 Oscars®, including four Best Picture awards.

