Ra Medical Systems To Participate In Upcoming Virtual Investment Conferences

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: RMED), a medical device company focusing on commercializing excimer laser systems to treat vascular and dermatological diseases, announces that management will participate in two upcoming virtual investment conferences:

33 rd Annual Roth Conference being held March 15-17, 2021. Ra Medical will hold virtual investor meetings. Investors interested in arranging a meeting should contact their Roth Capital Partners sales representative or LHA Investor Relations. Roth Conference information is available here.

Maxim 2021 Emerging Growth Virtual Conferencebeing held March 17-19, 2021. Ra Medical CEO Will McGuire will present a company overview during the conference. Investors can register for the conference here.

Ra Medical's corporate presentation is available on the Company's website here.

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems commercializes excimer lasers and catheters for the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. In May 2017 the DABRA excimer laser system received FDA 510(k) clearance in the U.S. for crossing chronic total occlusions, or CTOs, in patients with symptomatic infrainguinal lower extremity vascular disease with an intended use for ablating a channel in occlusive peripheral vascular disease. The Pharos excimer laser system is FDA-cleared and is used as a tool in the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma. DABRA and Pharos are both based on Ra Medical's core excimer laser technology platform and deploy similar mechanisms of action. Ra Medical manufactures DABRA and Pharos excimer lasers and catheters in a 32,000-square-foot facility located in Carlsbad, Calif. The vertically integrated facility is ISO 13485 certified and is licensed by the State of California to manufacture sterile, single-use catheters in controlled environments.

