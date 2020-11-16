Ra Medical Systems Announces 1-for-25 Reverse Stock Split

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) - Get Report announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a 1-for-25 reverse stock split of the Company's common stock, which will be effective at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, November 16, 2020. The Company's stockholders previously approved the reverse stock split at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders on November 10, 2020. The Company's shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on the New York Stock Exchange commencing upon market open on November 17, 2020.

As a result of the reverse split, each 25 shares of the Company's issued and outstanding common stock will be automatically combined and converted into one issued and outstanding share of common stock, par value $0.001 per share. The Company will not issue any fractional shares in connection with the reverse stock split. Instead, a cash payment will automatically be made in lieu of any fractional shares. The reverse stock split will not modify the rights or preferences of the common stock.

Immediately after the reverse split becomes effective, there will be approximately 2.9 million shares of common stock issued and outstanding. The common shares will trade under a new CUSIP number, 74933X 203, effective November 17, 2020, and continue to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "RMED." All stock options, restricted stock units and warrants of the Company outstanding immediately prior to the reverse stock split have been proportionally adjusted.

The Company has chosen its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC ("AST"), to act as exchange agent for the reverse stock split. Stockholders owning shares via a bank, broker or other nominee will have their positions automatically adjusted to reflect the reverse stock split and will not be required to take further action in connection with the reverse stock split, subject to brokers' particular processes. AST can be reached at (800) 937 5449 or (718) 921 8124.

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems commercializes excimer lasers and catheters for the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. In May 2017 the DABRA excimer laser system received FDA 510(k) clearance in the U.S. for crossing chronic total occlusions, or CTOs, in patients with symptomatic infrainguinal lower extremity vascular disease with an intended use for ablating a channel in occlusive peripheral vascular disease. The Pharos excimer laser system is FDA-cleared and is used as a tool in the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma. DABRA and Pharos are both based on Ra Medical's core excimer laser technology platform and deploy similar mechanisms of action. Ra Medical manufactures DABRA and Pharos excimer lasers and catheters in a 32,000-square-foot facility located in Carlsbad, Calif. The vertically integrated facility is ISO 13485 certified and is licensed by the State of California to manufacture sterile, single-use catheters in controlled environments.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Ra Medical's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern Ra Medical's future expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the timing and potential outcome of the DABRA atherectomy clinical study. Ra Medical's expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied by such forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties which contribute to the uncertain nature of these statements include, among others, challenges inherent in developing, manufacturing, launching, marketing, and selling new products; risks associated with acceptance of DABRA and Pharos and procedures performed using such devices by physicians, payors, and other third parties; development and acceptance of new products or product enhancements; clinical and statistical verification of the benefits achieved via the use of Ra Medical's products; the results from our clinical trials, which may not support intended indications or may require Ra Medical to conduct additional clinical trials or modify ongoing clinical trials; challenges related to commencement, patient enrollment, completion, an analysis of clinical trials; Ra Medical's ability to manage operating expenses; Ra Medical's ability to effectively manage inventory; Ra Medical's ability to recruit and retain management and key personnel; Ra Medical's need to comply with complex and evolving laws and regulations; intense and increasing competition and consolidation in Ra Medical's industry; the impact of rapid technological change; costs and adverse results in any ongoing or future legal proceedings; adverse outcome of regulatory inspections; and the other risks and uncertainties described in Ra Medical's news releases and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Information on these and additional risks, uncertainties, and other information affecting Ra Medical's business and operating results is contained in Ra Medical's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Ra Medical as of the date hereof, and Ra Medical disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

