R1 RCM To Release Third Quarter 2021 Results On November 2

MURRAY, Utah, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) - Get R1 RCM Inc Report, a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers, today announced it expects to release financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2021 before market open on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

R1's management team will host a conference call on November 2 at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results and business outlook. To participate, please dial 888-330-2022 (646-960-0690 outside the U.S. and Canada) using conference code number 5681952. A live webcast and replay of the call will be available at the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at r1rcm.com.

About R1 RCM

R1 is a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. R1's proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization's infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more, visit: r1rcm.com.

Contact:

R1 RCM Inc.

Investor Relations:

Atif Rahim312-324-5476 investorrelations@r1rcm.com

Media Relations:

Natalie Joslin 678.585.1206 media@r1rcm.com