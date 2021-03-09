R1 RCM To Present At The KeyBanc Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum

CHICAGO, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM), a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers, today announced its management team will...

CHICAGO, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) - Get Report, a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers, today announced its management team will present at the KeyBanc Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum on Tuesday, March 23 at 10:45am ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of R1's website at r1rcm.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the live webcast.

