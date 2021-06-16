R/GA Creative Veteran Joins Valtech As Executive Creative Director

NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valtech, a company focused on customer experience transformation, announced today that they have hired David DeCheser as the company's first Senior Vice President, Executive Creative Director for North America. An award winning design leader innovating at the intersection of brand, technology and culture, David has led a wide range of engagements spanning wearables, retail innovation, product & service design, machine learning and disruptive media campaigns.

With nearly two decades of experience in digital, he has worked with some of the world's most recognizable brands including LEGO, Marvel, ESPN, Mailchimp, Google, Volvo, Fossil, Verizon, Michael Kors and Samsung.

"What excited me about Valtech was their relentless focus on customer experience," explained David DeCheser, Senior Vice President, Executive Creative Director, North America for Valtech. "2020 turned the whole definition of customer experience on its head. Valtech is uniquely equipped to meet the needs of companies navigating this change, combining deep technical expertise with some of the world's top creative talent."

Prior to joining Valtech, DeCheser served as R/GA's vice president, Group Executive Creative Director for a decade, leading some of the agency's most recognizable works. His work has garnered wide-ranging accolades from Cannes Lions, ADC, D&AD, CLIO, The One Show, including a Grand CLIO and Best of Show for the IxDA Awards. His work has also been featured in mainstream media including The New York Times , Fast Company, USA Today, Inc, Vox, The Verge, Mashable, Engadget, and InStyle.

As a leader in the creative industry, DeCheser has been a juror for The One Show, and The Webby Awards. He's mentored startups with Techstars, and has spoken at events such as the Design Thinkers conference in Toronto.

"We are thrilled for David to be joining Valtech's leadership team. Our clients, and our teams, will greatly benefit from his creative talents and depth of experience in product and service innovation," said Marc Blumberg, Executive Vice President, Valtech North America.

Valtech is a global digital agency focused on business transformation. Valtech's network of more than 3,700 makers, thinkers, marketers, creatives and developers spanning 5 continents with 51 offices in 18 countries are experts in experience design, technology and marketing with a passion for addressing transformational business challenges.

Valtech helps clients such as L'Oréal, MAC Cosmetics, Toyota, easyJet and more to anticipate tomorrow's trends and connect more directly with their consumers across digital and physical touch points, whilst optimizing time-to-market and ROI.

From discovery to optimization, clients trust Valtech to remove complexity and deliver innovative, frictionless solutions that close the experience gap between customer expectation and reality.

