R&CPMK Adds Industry Veterans Erica Mapa, Rich George, And Marissa Wallace To Senior Positions In Brand Communications & Marketing Division

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- R&CPMK today announced the addition of three executives to senior leadership positions in the agency's Brand Communications & Marketing division. Erica Mapa has been appointed Vice President, Brand Strategy and Thought Leadership; Rich George will serve as Vice President, Digital Entertainment and Gaming; and Marissa Wallace joins the agency as Group Director, Multicultural Communications and Marketing.

With over three decades of combined experience in entertainment, product, digital technology, and multicultural communications, the industry veterans join R&CPMK's expanding Brand Communications and Marketing practice, which represents more than 30 global brands.

"Over the past four years, we have significantly grown the service capabilities, practice groups, and client roster of R&CPMK's Brand Communications & Marketing division, to further our industry leading position and ability to provide our clients best-in-class insight and deliverables on every level," said Shirley Hughes, President of Brands, R&CPMK. "Erica, Rich and Marissa are proven leaders, who bring a compounding wealth of knowledge to our agency, and will no doubt further enhance the forward thinking and award-winning work we do for our clients."

As Vice President of Brand Strategy and Thought Leadership, Mapa will oversee the agency's communications and strategy efforts for clients across entertainment and technology. Prior to joining R&CPMK, Mapa served as Vice President at M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment, where she managed integrated communications campaigns for consumer brands within the tech, music and beverage industries. Mapa has also held positions at Cornerstone Agency, Havas Formula, and Coyne PR. Mapa will report to Executive Vice President, Brand Strategy and Thought Leadership, Genesa Garbarino.

In his position as Vice President, Digital Entertainment and Gaming, George will help lead efforts for R&CPMK's comprehensive Entertainment, Technology and Gaming department, working with clients including Activision Blizzard and Call of Duty. George will also assist with new business efforts for the group. Prior to his role at R&CPMK, George held positions at Golin, as Vice President and Director of Product PR and Gaming. Additionally, he served as Executive Editor at IGN Entertainment. George will report to Cary Kwok, Executive Vice President, Digital Entertainment, Technology and Gaming.

As Group Director of R&CPMK's Multicultural Communications department, Wallace will help manage multicultural communications strategy and public relations campaigns for a cross section of R&CPMK's brand and talent clients. In addition, she will execute new strategies, initiatives, partnerships, and programs designed to further client communications and marketing to general and multicultural audiences, including communities of color, LGBTQ+, women, differently abled, and youth communities.

Wallace joins R&CPMK following a tenure at MWWPR, where she led multicultural communications efforts for Fortune 500 brands across a series of high-profile campaigns, integrated programs and strategies. Wallace is currently an executive board member of the Black Public Relations Society of Los Angeles, as well as a member of ColorComm. Wallace will report to Executive Vice President, Diversity and Inclusion Consumer Strategies, Stephen Macias.

Led by Hughes, the agency's Brand Communications & Marketing division features six distinct specialty groups, and includes clients Activision, Cisco, Hasbro, Heineken, Mastercard, McDonald's, YouTube, Verizon,as well as many others.

In addition, R&CPMK's client portfolio includes 400 of the most prominent and influential actors, musicians, producers, directors, content creators and athletes in the world. The agency's clients are represented by a team of 350+ of the world's best marketing and communications experts across film, television, digital distribution, music, fashion, sports, gaming, technology, brand marketing and social media.

PHOTOGRAPHY:

Click here for headshots of Mapa, George and Wallace.

ABOUT R&CPMK:

R&CPMK is the preeminent integrated marketing and communications agency in global entertainment. The agency represents more than 400 of the most prominent and influential musicians, actors, producers, directors, content creators and athletes in the world, and creates distinctive integrated marketing campaigns for some of the largest brands and Fortune 500 companies across the globe.

We are a creative communications agency with insider access allowing us to influence trends and spark meaningful conversations. We leverage culture to create defining moments and experiences that stand the test of time. Our unique position, and the insight to know what to do with it, allows us to deliver the best of brand marketing with the best of entertainment strategies.

With offices in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, Miami, and London, R&CPMK is part of the Octagon Sports and Entertainment Network.

--R&CPMK--

Contact: Alex Rozis, alex.rozis@octagon.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rcpmk-adds-industry-veterans-erica-mapa-rich-george-and-marissa-wallace-to-senior-positions-in-brand-communications--marketing-division-301147880.html

SOURCE R&CPMK