Qynapse To Present Poster Presentations And Attend The Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) 2021 In Denver, USA And Online

BOSTON, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QYNAPSE Inc., a medical technology company commercializing an AI-powered and proprietary neuroimaging software platform, is attending the Alzheimer's Association International Conference 2021 (AAIC) on July 26-30, 2021 in Denver, USA and online, and will present two poster presentations on QyScore ®, it's groundbreaking neuroimaging analysis platform for both clinical routine and clinical trial settings.

Powered by the robust technology and designed to seamlessly integrate with existing workflows, QyScore ® which is both FDA-cleared and CE-marked, provides insightful layers of precision for the analysis of brain MRIs, offering the potential to reduce the time to diagnosis and more precisely measure disease progression for Alzheimer's and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases.

"We are very pleased to attend AAIC in-person in Denver this year to present and discuss our latest advances with the neuroscience community. We have made tremendous progress in 2021 towards expanding the commercialization of QyScore ® into new global markets and to strengthen our clinical trial offering. Qynapse is dedicated to bring ground-breaking peace of mind to the global fight against Alzheimer's disease, by continuing to support clinicians around the world and build new tools that will support the ongoing care of patients in light of new disease-modifying treatment options for patients." said Matt Ullum, CPA, MBA, Chief Commercial Officer at Qynapse.

Details of Poster Presentations using Qynapse technology:

Title: QyScore ® MRI Markers Diagnostic Accuracy in the Clinical spectrum of Alzheimer's Disease Presenter: Enrica Cavedo, PhD, Qynapse Poster ID and Session Name:Poster #51308. P-BM-13 [Virtual Posters] Neuroimaging

Title: White Matter Hyperintensities in the Splenium of the Corpus Callosum Predict Cognitive Decline in Memory Clinic Outpatients. Presenter: Antoine Garnier-Crussard, MD, MSc, Clinical and Research Memory Center of Lyon, Lyon Institute For Elderly, Hospices Civils de Lyon, Lyon, France Poster ID and Session Name:Poster #57540. P-BM-13 [Virtual Posters] Neuroimaging

ABOUT QYNAPSE Inc.:QYNAPSE Inc. is a medical technology company commercializing an AI-powered and proprietary neuroimaging software platform that creates the potential for earlier clinical precision on the frontlines of CNS disease. QYNAPSE is marketing its QyScore ® software which provides a large portfolio of automated measures of neuroinflammation and neurodegeneration for use in clinical routine and clinical trial settings, adding the potential for more precise and objective brain scan analysis. The QYNAPSE platform also includes QyPredict ®, a research use only tool, that has the potential to predict disease trajectory and improve targeted patient selection in clinical trials. QYNAPSE is headquartered in France, in the United States and in Canada. www.qynapse.com

