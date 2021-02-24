Quzara Cybertorch™ Selected To Join Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA)

VIENNA, Va., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quzara LLC, a leader in cloud security & cybersecurity compliance announced today that they have been selected to join the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security service providers that have integrated solutions to help customers better defend themselves against cyber threats. Quzara was nominated for their managed security services and use of Azure Security Center, Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, Microsoft Cloud App Security, and Microsoft Azure Sentinel.

Quzara Cybertorch™ Managed Detection & Response (MDR) Platform has deep integrations for the Microsoft Commercial and Government Clouds. Quzara Cybertorch™ provides threat protection, investigation, and incident response capabilities for Microsoft 365 Defender & Azure Defender. Using the power of the Microsoft security graph and leveraging Microsoft Azure Sentinel to ingest, investigate, and respond to alerts, Quzara Cybertorch™ enables customers to meet security and compliance requirements such as FedRAMP and CMMC.

"We are honored to be part of MISA, a community of cybersecurity experts across the industry with a shared goal of improving customer security with valuable and effective solutions." - Saif Rahman, Managing Director, Quzara LLC

Additionally, Cybertorch™ uses Microsoft Azure Sentinels built-in artificial intelligence along with custom alerts and actions to quickly and accurately identify security threats strengthening the customers security operations.

"I am pleased to welcome Quzara LLC to the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). By including our strategic Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) in MISA, we hope to further enable collaboration between leading security technology companies, so together, we can better secure and protect our joint customers. MISA members are the cybersecurity industry leaders, unified by the common goal of helping secure our customers by offering their own valuable expertise and making the association more effective as it expands." - Mandana Javaheri, Director Business Strategy Cybersecurity Solutions Group GTM and Evangelism

About Quzara:

Quzara LLC is a WOSB, SBA 8(a) certified, and GSA HAC SINS approved Cybersecurity firm based in the Washington D.C Metropolitan area. Quzara provides compliance advisory, security engineering, and managed security services. Quzara also runs US Citizen only/24x7x365 Managed Detection & Response (MDR) Platform on a FedRAMP Authorized service environment on Microsoft Azure Government.

Learn more about Quzara LLC at https://www.quzara.com or Quzara Cybertorch™ at https://www.cybertorch.com . Please send inquiries to sales@cybertorch.com or call 1-800-218-8528 for a service overview.

