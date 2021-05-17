Quotient To Discuss Machine Learning For Grocery Retail At Adweek's Elevate: AI Event

Quotient (NYSE: QUOT), the leading digital media and promotions technology company, today announced that Thalya Hamilton, VP, Data and Analytic Product, and David Fanska, Director of Analytics and Data Science, will speak together at Adweek's fourth...

Quotient (QUOT) - Get Report, the leading digital media and promotions technology company, today announced that Thalya Hamilton, VP, Data and Analytic Product, and David Fanska, Director of Analytics and Data Science, will speak together at Adweek's fourth annual Elevate: AI event.

Hamilton and Fanska will explore the enormous opportunity that machine learning unlocks for grocery retail - meeting consumers on their path to purchase with personalized experiences at scale across different categories. The upcoming virtual panel, "Personalizing Grocery Retail Through Digital Innovation," will take place on Tuesday, May 18 at 2:10 p.m. EDT.

With the boom in growth of grocery retail over the last year, including unparalleled eCommerce adoption, shoppers expect a level of personalization in their in-store experience that mimics those of other industries. Delivering on this for grocery retail will be the key to its growth, but the road to get there is as challenging as it is exciting.

Hamilton and Fanska will discuss this in more detail, and will also explore:

How to solve the digital "last mile challenge"

Translating point-of-sale transaction data into actionable strategies

Developing technology for niche data sets and specific goals

To learn more about the Elevate: AI event, visit: https://event.adweek.com/elevate-ai-2021.

