Quotient Technology To Participate In The Oppenheimer 24th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

Quotient (QUOT) - Get Report, the leading digital media and promotions technology company, announced today that its CEO and Founder, Steven Boal, and CFO, Pam Strayer, will speak at the Oppenheimer 24 th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 2:55 p.m. ET in a fireside chat hosted by Oppenheimer Analyst, Jed Kelly.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company website at http://investors.quotient.com under the Events and Presentations menu.

About Quotient

Quotient (QUOT) - Get Report is the leading digital media and promotions technology company for advertisers, retailers and consumers. Our omnichannel platform is powered by exclusive consumer spending data, location intelligence and purchase intent data to reach millions of shoppers daily and deliver measurable, incremental sales.

Quotient partners with leading advertisers and retailers, including Clorox, Procter & Gamble, General Mills, Unilever, Albertsons Companies, CVS, Dollar General and Peapod Digital Labs, a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. Quotient is headquartered in Mountain View, California, and has offices across the US as well as in Bangalore, Paris, London and Tel Aviv. For more information visit www.quotient.com.

