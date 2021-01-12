Quotient Limited Wins 2021 BIG Innovation Award

JERSEY, Channel Islands, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT), a commercial-stage diagnostics company (the Company), today announced it has been named a winner in the prestigious 2021 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the...

JERSEY, Channel Islands, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quotient Limited (QTNT) - Get Report, a commercial-stage diagnostics company (the Company), today announced it has been named a winner in the prestigious 2021 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group. The annual awards program recognizes the organizations, products and people that bring new ideas to life.

"We are proud to be recognized by the broader business community for this award because innovation is truly at the heart of what makes Quotient unique. Our first powerful commercial product is poised to revolutionize the donor transfusion diagnostics industry. Despite the temporary limitations triggered by the global pandemic, we know that Quotient is at a new threshold of technology disruption," said Franz Walt, Chief Executive Officer of Quotient.

Learn more about Quotient's game-changing system below: MosaiQ™ by QuotientWith over 30 years' experience in transfusion diagnostics, Quotient established itself as an innovator with its proprietary technology, MosaiQ by Quotient - the future of diagnostics. The high-throughput MosaiQ system is a fully automated and consolidated testing platform, targeting transfusion diagnostics, performing blood grouping and transfusion-transmitted infectious disease screening of donated blood. MosaiQ was specifically designed to address the challenges of today's resource-constrained transfusion diagnostics environments.

"More than ever, the global society relies on innovation to help progress humanity and make our lives more productive, healthy and comfortable," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Operating Officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring Quotient Limited, as they are one of the organizations leading this charge and helping humanity progress."

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

For more information about Quotient's revolutionary technology, MosaiQ by Quotient, visit: www.quotientbd.com

About Quotient Limited

Building on over 30 years of experience in transfusion diagnostics, Quotient is a commercial-stage diagnostics company committed to delivering solutions that reshape the way diagnostics is practiced. MosaiQ, Quotient's proprietary multiplex microarray technology, offers the world's first fully automated, consolidated testing platform, allowing for multiple tests across different modalities. MosaiQ is designed to be a game-changing solution, which Quotient believes will increase efficiencies, improve clinical practice, deliver significant workflow improvements, and operational cost savings to laboratories around the world. In response to the global effort to combat COVID-19, Quotient developed the MosaiQ COVID-19 Antibody Microarray which is CE marked and has received the U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization. Quotient's operations are based in Eysins, Switzerland, Edinburgh, Scotland and Newtown, Pennsylvania.

The Quotient logo and MosaiQ™ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Quotient Limited and its subsidiaries in various jurisdictions.

Contact: Peter Buhler, Chief Financial Officer, IR@quotientbd.com; +41 22 545 52 26