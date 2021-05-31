Quotient Limited To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

JERSEY, Channel Islands, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quotient Limited (QTNT) - Get Report, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, today announced the management team will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

Jefferies Virtual Healthcare ConferenceDate: Wednesday, June 2, 2021Presentation Time: 9:00am ET

Goldman Sachs 42 nd Annual Global Healthcare ConferenceDate: Wednesday, June 9, 2021Presentation Time: 8:00am ET

A webcast of both presentations will be available online from the investor relations page of the Company's corporate website at www.quotientbd.com. Webcast replays will be archived on the website for approximately 90 days.

About Quotient Limited

Building on over 30 years of experience in transfusion diagnostics, Quotient is a commercial-stage diagnostics company committed to delivering solutions that reshape the way diagnostics is practiced. MosaiQ, Quotient's proprietary multiplex microarray technology, offers the world's first fully automated, consolidated testing platform, allowing for multiple tests across different modalities. MosaiQ is designed to be a game-changing solution, which Quotient believes will increase efficiencies, improve clinical practice, deliver significant workflow improvements, and operational cost savings to laboratories around the world. In response to the global effort to combat COVID-19, Quotient developed the MosaiQ COVID-19 Antibody Microarray which is CE marked and has received the U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization. Quotient's operations are based in Eysins, Switzerland, Edinburgh, Scotland and Newtown, Pennsylvania.

The Quotient logo and MosaiQ™ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Quotient Limited and its subsidiaries in various jurisdictions.

