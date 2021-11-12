Quotient Limited To Participate In The Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

JERSEY, Channel Islands, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT), a commercial-stage diagnostics company (the Company), today announced the management team will present at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Tuesday,...

JERSEY, Channel Islands, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT), a commercial-stage diagnostics company (the Company), today announced the management team will present at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 8:40am GMT (3:40am ET).

A webcast of the presentation will be available online from the investor relations page of the Company's corporate website at www.quotientbd.com. A webcast replay will be archived on the website for approximately 90 days.

About Quotient Limited

Building on over 30 years of experience in transfusion diagnostics, Quotient is a commercial-stage diagnostics company committed to delivering solutions that reshape the way diagnostics is practiced. MosaiQ, Quotient's proprietary multiplex microarray technology, offers the world's first fully automated, consolidated testing platform, allowing for multiple tests across different modalities. MosaiQ is designed to be a game-changing solution, which Quotient believes will increase efficiencies, improve clinical practice, deliver significant workflow improvements, and operational cost savings to laboratories around the world. In response to the global effort to combat COVID-19, Quotient developed the MosaiQ COVID-19 Antibody Microarray which is CE marked and has received the U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization. Quotient's operations are based in Eysins, Switzerland, Edinburgh, Scotland and Newtown, Pennsylvania.

The Quotient logo, Quotient MosaiQ and MosaiQ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Quotient Limited and its subsidiaries in various jurisdictions.

Contact: IR@quotientbd.com; +41 22 545 52 26