Quotient Limited Announces Departure Of Chief Commercial Officer, Jeremy Stackawitz

JERSEY, Channel Islands, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quotient Limited (QTNT) - Get Report, a commercial-stage diagnostics company (the Company), announced that Jeremy Stackawitz has notified the Company that he is resigning from his position as Chief Commercial Officer.

"I would like to thank Jeremy for his dedicated support over the past 12 years, and his contribution to the success of Quotient. He has played an important role in supporting the execution of our company's strategic vision. On behalf of the Board and the Company, I wish him success in his new endeavor," said Manuel O. Méndez, Chief Executive Officer of Quotient.

In accordance with Mr. Stackawitz's employment agreement, his resignation will take effect, unless the company elects otherwise, on October 5, 2021. The Company has initiated a search for a replacement Chief Commercial Officer with the credibility, capability, and qualifications to continue effective execution of its business strategies.

