Quontic Appoints Aaron Wollner As Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- February 10, 2021 - Quontic, the adaptive digital bank, announced it has elevated its SVP of Marketing, Aaron Wollner, to serve as the company's Chief Marketing Officer. As a result of the promotion, Aaron will now lead the overall marketing strategy to drive growth and continue to elevate Quontic as a fintech. Aaron first joined Quontic in August, 2020.

Aaron has spent the last 15 years delivering for companies that range from Fortune 50 to startups, igniting high-performing marketing teams that utilized data to drive growth. In his elevated role at Quontic, he is focused on establishing and executing the broader digital marketing strategy, while developing the brand overall. Aaron is responsible for assembling the right people and partners for the marketing organization, building the lead generation engine for the mortgage business, and cementing Quontic as a best-in-class digital bank.

"Quontic is evolving at a rapid pace. We are committed to putting the right people on our team, and Aaron is a reflection of that," said Steve Schnall, CEO & Founder of Quontic. "He is a premier marketing executive with an extensive past driving explosive marketing plans. He has proved to have a steady hand, innovative mindset and great success at implementing results-driven initiatives."

Purchased by Steve Schnall in 2009, Quontic is the adaptive digital bank that stands for financial empowerment for all. With over $2 billion in mortgages provided to date and nearly 70% of those mortgages in low-income neighborhoods or to low-income households, the bank offers adaptive lending and innovative deposit solutions that transcend legacy banking.

"Quontic is redefining the digital bank industry and the opportunity to be a part of the Quontic team is extremely exciting," said Aaron Wollner, Chief Marketing Officer at Quontic. "I've worked in both the big agency and startup world, which has resulted in leading and building high performing teams to drive growth. I'm passionate about growing brands digitally and looking forward to the future at Quontic."

About Quontic:Quontic is the adaptive digital bank that empowers its customers financially while embracing their diverse circumstances. Quontic's disruptive banking platform reimagines traditional banking with adaptive lending and innovative deposit products that transcend legacy banking inequities. Quontic's mission to break the system for financial empowerment stands in the face of big banks and proves there is a better and more equitable way to put the customer first. The bank focuses on truly understanding and serving the underdogs, entrepreneurs, gig-economy workers, immigrants, and more with a curated banking experience as opposed to a one-size-fits-all banking approach. Quontic is a privately held company based in New York, New York. Learn more at QuonticBank.com . Follow and connect with Quontic on Facebook and Instagram.

CONTACT: Lindsay Levitts lindsayl@kelandpartners.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quontic-appoints-aaron-wollner-as-chief-marketing-officer-301226059.html

SOURCE Quontic