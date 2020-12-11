QUODD Financial Partners With SS&C Technologies To Offer Enhanced Data Service For Retirement Clients

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QUODD Financial Information Services ("QUODD"), a business unit of Financeware, a NewSpring Holdings platform company, has announced a new strategic data partnership with SS&C Technologies. The partnership combines SS&C's industry leading end-to-end, tech-enabled retirement solutions with QUODD's deep domain expertise in delivering market-leading data solutions over the past 20 years. Together, SS&C and QUODD will provide an integrated offering that enables SS&C Retirement Solutions' clients to access QUODD's dividend data.

"Partnering with QUODD gives us a competitive advantage, enabling us to provide our clients with high quality and reliable dividend data in one consolidated feed," says Kevin Rafferty, General Manager of SS&C Retirement Solutions. "By leveraging QUODD's data, we can reduce risk and streamline dividend processing to reduce manual entries. SS&C also will be able to perform back-end processing faster."

To ensure accuracy, QUODD sources data directly from the fund company or their transfer agent. Dividends and capital gain rates are delivered on ex-date. The capital gains are broken out by short- and long-term. All relevant dates are reported, including record date, payable date, ex-dividend date, and reinvest date.

"We are very proud to partner with an innovative fintech institution like SS&C to help them enhance their client experience with a direct tangible benefit to their end-users," says Bob Ward, CEO of QUODD and Financeware. "At QUODD, our mission is to improve the quality and data accuracy for the wealth and retirement ecosystem with a cost-effective alternative."

This partnership comes on the heels of SS&C Black Diamond's technology integration with Wealthcare's GDX360® goals-driven planning and investment management platform. Wealthcare, an innovator in wealth management and a tech-enabled registered investment advisor provider, is QUODD's sister company and another business unit of Financeware. "By deepening relationships with our institutional partners and end-users, we're able to customize our comprehensive data and tech-enabled solutions that allow clients to innovate, save time and money," says Bob Ward, CEO of QUODD and Financeware.

About QUODDQUODD Financial Information Services, a portfolio company of Financeware, provides streaming data solutions as well as comprehensive end-of-day pricing, reference and corporate actions solutions to the global fintech, wealth, investment management, and retirement market. These solutions include seamlessly integrated global listed pricing, dividends and corporate actions content. Learn more at www.quodd.com

About FinancewareFinanceware is an industry-leading fintech platform company focused on delivering a robust suite of innovative solutions to the financial services market. The company's set of broad capabilities span financial market data, wealth management workflow processing, and tech-enabled RIA services. Established by NewSpring Holdings in 2018, Financeware combines the rich competencies and market leadership of its three businesses QUODD, VMS and Wealthcare and leverages go-to-market and operational synergies across the platform. Learn more at www.financeware.com

About NewSpring HoldingsNewSpring Holdings, NewSpring's dedicated holding company with a strategy focused on control buyouts and platform builds, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take profitable, growing companies to the next level through acquisitions and proven organic methodologies. Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages approximately $2 billion across four distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. Visit NewSpring at www.newspringcapital.com.

About SS&C TechnologiesSS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quodd-financial-partners-with-ssc-technologies-to-offer-enhanced-data-service-for-retirement-clients-301191190.html

SOURCE Financeware