Qumu Sets Spring 2021 Financial Conference Schedule

Qumu Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU), a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology for organizations of all sizes, is scheduled to participate at the following virtual financial conferences this Spring:

Northland Capital Markets Fireside ChatTuesday, May 18, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern timeFormat: 45-minute fireside chat and Q&A session

Craig-Hallum 18 th Annual Institutional Investor ConferenceWednesday, June 2, 2021Format: One-on-one and small group meetings

Northland Capital Markets Customer Engagement SaaS ConferenceTuesday, June 15, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern timeFormat: 30-minute fireside chat and one-on-one meetings Webcast

For additional information, please contact Qumu's investor relations team at +1.949.574.3860 or QUMU@gatewayir.com.

About QumuQumu (Nasdaq: QUMU) is a leading provider of best-in-class tools to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. Backed by the most trusted and experienced team in the industry, the Qumu Cloud platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

