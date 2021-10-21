Qumu Offers Speaker Training To Create More Effective And Confident Video Communicators

Qumu Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU), a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology, today announced it is partnering with Speaker Dynamics, a corporate communications training firm, to offer speaker training to enterprise video customers. The Speaker Dynamics University online training platform will help Qumu customers improve their on-camera communication skills to make their video content even more engaging.

The Speaker Dynamics training is an add-on training to the Qumu Video Engagement Platform, a SaaS-based enterprise video platform that helps globally distributed enterprises create, control, deliver, experience and analyze live and asynchronous video at scale. Created by Emmy award-winning broadcast journalist, author and on-camera speaking coach Karin Reed, the training helps presenters feel more comfortable and confident speaking on camera—an increasingly important skill in today's video-centric corporate culture.

"The ability to clearly and effectively communicate over video has become a mission-critical skill over the past year," said TJ Kennedy, President and CEO at Qumu. "We're focused on giving enterprises the tools to create engaging video content that can reach audiences of all sizes and across industries. Speaker Dynamics adds a layer of training and expertise that will help organizations ensure speakers are competent and confident communicators."

Qumu users will have access to Speaker Dynamics University, a scalable training package that teaches skills for effectively communicating and establishing authentic, human connections over video. Training includes a mix of lessons that cover how to vocally and visually deliver messages on camera using the package's MVPs of On-Camera Success course, as well as courses on how to create a professional webcam setup, and how to keep audiences engaged using attention-getting strategies and techniques.

"The world of work has forever changed, and despite the ubiquity of video, many still struggle with speaking on camera. Now, the stakes are higher than ever before, with little room for visual or verbal miscues," said Karin Reed, CEO and Chief Confidence Creator, Speaker Dynamics. "Our passion is helping professionals strengthen their communication effectiveness on camera. Partnering with Qumu allows us to take our vision to a whole other level, and to develop confident on-camera communicators at scale who can truly harness the power of video communication."

For more information about the Qumu Video Engagement Platform, please connect with us or visit Qumu.com.

About Qumu Corporation

Qumu (Nasdaq: QUMU) is a leading provider of best-in-class tools to create, control, deliver, experience and analyze live and asynchronous video at scale. Backed by an experienced team of software and video experts, Qumu's software enables globally distributed organizations to drive employee, customer and partner engagement, modernizing business by providing more efficient and effective ways to communicate and collaborate.

