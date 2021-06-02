Qumu Enlists Channel Sales Veteran Susan Young To Grow Strategic Partner Ecosystem

Qumu Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU), a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology, today announced that Susan Young has joined the Qumu team as vice president of strategic alliances and channel.

Qumu Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU), a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology, today announced that Susan Young has joined the Qumu team as vice president of strategic alliances and channel. Young will lead Qumu's strategic partnership program as part of the company's "better together" strategy, which will be instrumental as the company accelerates momentum in the booming enterprise video market.

Young brings more than 20 years of experience working with major technology brands including Cisco, Motorola, T-Mobile and Wind River. Young led global sales teams at these organizations, advancing customer relationships across telecommunications, defense, federal civilian and enterprise sectors as the industry evolved from hardware systems and embedded operating systems to 5G.

"Susan's expertise will be critical to Qumu as we continue to help customers seamlessly engage through live and on-demand video," said TJ Kennedy, president and CEO at Qumu. "Her unique ability to motivate teams and engage with quality partners will help drive Qumu's growth and new channel opportunities."

Young has traveled around the world as a critical part of the business development and partner sales process and has a broad network of trusted relationships with channel and solutions delivery partners. She is also an active member in her community and volunteers frequently with the Humane Society.

"As businesses navigate hybrid workplaces and events, and the enterprise video industry evolves, it's an exciting time to join Qumu," said Young. "Companies need new tools that keep everyone engaged, and Qumu has demonstrated its ability to deliver video engagement at scale. I look forward to building out partnerships and scaling Qumu's channel to help customers stay connected from wherever they are and whenever they need to engage."

For more information about Qumu Cloud and Qumu's enterprise video customers and use cases, please connect with us or visit Qumu.com.

About Qumu Corporation

Qumu (Nasdaq: QUMU) is a leading provider of best-in-class tools to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. Backed by the most trusted and experienced team in the industry, the Qumu platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

