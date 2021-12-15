Qumu Announces Partnership With Kollective And Unveils Its Revamped Partner Program To Meet Growing Enterprise Video Needs Of Global Organizations

Qumu Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU), a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology, today announced a new partnership with Kollective, a provider of enterprise content delivery networking (ECDN) infrastructure for internal communications. Kollective incorporates enterprise-grade video into its software platform to deliver internal content faster, more reliably and with less bandwidth to its network of customers that span banking, healthcare, food brands and airlines. By combining Qumu's video engagement tools with Kollective's delivery platform, users receive an infinitely scalable video communications solution.

As part of today's announcement, Qumu also unveiled the new Qumu Partner Program, designed to help partners like Kollective integrate the Qumu Video Engagement Platform with their enterprise technology solutions to better meet their customers' needs while driving revenue.

"We are excited to integrate our ECDN platform with Qumu's enterprise video platform to provide ubiquitous access to customers who need to easily store, analyze and manage all their internal communications. This need has been growing exponentially with more and more organizations embracing remote work as the status quo," said Wade Pfeiffer, COO of Kollective. "By joining the Qumu Partner Program, we can fully support Qumu's goal to provide secure, high-quality video at scale."

In addition to Qumu's SaaS-based enterprise video platform that helps globally distributed enterprises securely create, control, deliver, store and analyze live and asynchronous video at scale, the Qumu Partner Program includes access to:

Qumu-guided sales support so partners can effectively use the Qumu platform to help drive sales.

A partner portal, which provides a way for partners to communicate with each other, submit questions to Qumu, and tap into ongoing resources.

Tailored onboarding, training and enablement.

"Today's global enterprises demand high-quality, secure video options for their workforce, and our partners recognize that having access to a leading cloud-based enterprise video platform is the way to make that happen," said Susan Young, vice president of strategic alliances and channel at Qumu. "The Qumu Partner Program doesn't stop there, though. We're committed to co-innovating with our partners to ensure they're incorporating a video solution into what they're bringing to market for their customers and can stay ahead of the varied and evolving needs of today's organizations."

TD SYNNEX vice president of New Vendor Acquisition, Cheryl Neal, noted, "Since partnering with Qumu, we've been able to provide our resellers with video technology they can incorporate into their technology solutions for customers looking to communicate and collaborate with employees, customers and partners, wherever they are. It's unlocked a significant amount of new opportunities for us."

The Qumu Partner Program was developed with JS Group, leaders in channel strategy and program development.

For more information about Qumu or the Partner Program, please connect with us or visit Qumu.com.

