Quisitive Sets Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. ("Quisitive" or the "Company") (TSXV: QUIS),a premier Microsoft Solutions Provider, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Conference Call Access:To access the conference call by phone, please dial the following numbers:

Canada/ United States: 1-800-319-4610Toronto Toll: 1-416-915-3239

Please dial-in approximately 10 minutes beforehand and ask to join the Quisitive Technology Solutions earnings call. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.

A replay of the conference call will be available following the call by dialing:

Canada/US: 1-800-319-6413International Toll: 1-604-638-9010Replay Access Code: 5601

We encourage you to access the presented materials via the Investor Relations section of the Quisitive website at: https://quisitive.com/investor-relations/.

Corporate Update: Quisitive's common stock experienced above-average trading volume on November 3-4, 2020. Company management is not currently aware of any undisclosed material news.

"Thanks to our partnership with Gateway and other IR efforts, we have been able to share the Quisitive story more widely at a number of targeted virtual financial conferences, non-deal roadshows, and one-on-one meetings with institutional investors over the last several months," said Quisitive CEO Mike Reinhart. "We are encouraged by the positive reception our story has had among the U.S. investment community, which we believe has broadened our shareholder base and the number of institutions following the Quisitive story. We look forward to updating our shareholders and the broader capital markets on our third quarter earnings call scheduled for November 24 th."

About Quisitive:Quisitive is a premier Microsoft solutions provider that helps enterprise organizations move, operate, and innovate in the Microsoft cloud: Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics and Microsoft 365. Quisitive also provides proprietary Software as a Service ("SaaS") solutions such as CRG emPerform™ and Quisitive LedgerPay that complement the Microsoft platform. Quisitive serves clients globally. For more information, visit www.Quisitive.com. TSXV: QUIS.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quisitive-sets-third-quarter-2020-earnings-call-301166764.html

SOURCE Quisitive