FOSTER CITY, Calif., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), a leader in performance marketplaces and technologies for the financial services and home services industries, today announced that management will participate in upcoming virtual investor events:

16 th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference on Wednesday, May 19 th, 2021

th, 2021 Investor Meetings with Singular Research on Thursday, May 20 th, 2021

The Company looks forward to discussing the details of its performance momentum, market opportunity, and business model with investors.

About QuinStreetQuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST) is a leader in performance marketplaces and technologies for the financial services and home services industries. QuinStreet is a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media, and is committed to providing consumers with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs.

Investor Contact: Hayden Blair(650) 578-7824 hblair@quinstreet.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quinstreet-to-participate-in-upcoming-virtual-investor-events-301290155.html

SOURCE QuinStreet, Inc.