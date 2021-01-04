Quinn Residences Expands Their Portfolio With The Acquisition Of Two Communities In South Carolina And Florida

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyger Pointe, located in Spartanburg, South Carolina, when completed it will consist of 92 three- and four-bedroom homes with monthly rents starting at $1,550. Private amenity areas will include a playground and an agility dog park. This community is well located within the Greenville market with access to great dining, shopping, and entertainment.

Quinn also purchased Duval Landing, which encompasses 33 two story townhomes located in Jacksonville Florida. This community is near downtown, River City Marketplace, and Jacksonville international airport. Duval Landing offers three unique model types with both two- and three-bedroom homes with monthly rents starting at $1,475. Homes will be ready for occupancy January 2021.

Richard Ross, Quinn's President stated, "The acquisition of these communities expands our footprint in South Carolina and provides an entry point into the Jacksonville market where we expect significant expansion in the coming months."

Quinn Residences is a privately held real estate operating company focused on acquiring, developing, and operating single-family rental homes, located primarily in the Southeastern United States. Quinn develops exceptional neighborhoods in the belief that better living starts with a great neighborhood, fantastic amenities, and a no-maintenance way of life. For more information visit https://live-quinn.com/, call 866-784-6673 (866- QUINNRE) or email info@live-quinn.com.

