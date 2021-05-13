Quinn Residences Expands Its Portfolio By Acquiring Two Additional Communities

ATLANTA, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fair Forest, a build for rent community, will consist of 207 single family homes with three and four bedrooms ranging from 1,548 to 2,152 square feet. The community will have private amenities which include a pool with a cabana area, dog park and a playground. Fair Forest is located off the corridor and with immediate access to both I-26 and I-85. The Fair Forest acquisition follows the purchases of both Harrington Trail and Tyger Pointe located in the Greenville/Spartanburg MSA. The first homes are scheduled to be delivery during the third quarter 2021.

Quinn Residences @ Covington will consist of 270 townhomes and will be in the newly developed, 131-acre, Covington Town Center in Atlanta, a mixed-use development located North of I-20 off Alcovy Road. This project will include a movie theater, a Publix supermarket, commercial office space and two flagship Marriot hotels, all walking distance from the community. Residents will enjoy spacious three bedroom-two and a half baths and four bedroom-three and a half bath townhome with garages ranging from 1,573 to 1,941 square feet. Amenities will include a pool with a cabana, dog park, playground area, and a clubhouse exclusive to our Quinn residents. The first homes are scheduled to be delivered during the fourth quarter of 2021. This will be Quinn's first acquisition in the Atlanta MSA.

About Quinn ResidencesQuinn Residences is a privately held real estate operating company focused on acquiring, developing, and operating single-family rental homes, located primarily in the Southeastern United States. Quinn develops exceptional neighborhoods in the belief that better living starts with a great neighborhood, fantastic amenities, and a no-maintenance way of life. Quinn's inviting communities lay the foundation for residents to flourish and enjoy life to the fullest, allowing them more time to focus on what matters most: creating unforgettable memories at home. For more information visit https://live-quinn.com/, call 866-784-6673 (866-QUINNRE) or email info@live-quinn.com .

