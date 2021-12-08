Quilvest Acquires Majority Interest In UrgentMED

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quilvest Capital Partners ("Quilvest"), a leading global private investment firm, is pleased to announce that it has made a substantial growth investment in UrgentMED, the premier independent network of urgent care...

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quilvest Capital Partners ("Quilvest"), a leading global private investment firm, is pleased to announce that it has made a substantial growth investment in UrgentMED, the premier independent network of urgent care clinics in Southern California. Quilvest is partnering with UrgentMED's co-founders, Dr. Jacob Rastegar, Dr. Morris Kokhab and Dr. Pejman Bolourian, who will each remain significant shareholders and will continue to lead the business going forward. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in West Hollywood, California, UrgentMED operates 35 urgent care clinics in the Southern California region, including Los Angeles County, Orange County and Ventura County.

"We are thrilled to partner with Drs. Rastegar, Kokhab and Bolourian," said Jay Takefman, Partner and Co-Head of Direct Private Equity at Quilvest. "UrgentMED has established itself as the leading independent urgent care network in Southern California and is ideally positioned to meet consumers' and payors' demands for convenient, affordable and high-quality care by deploying its broad healthcare offering across its clinic footprint. We look forward to joining UrgentMED on the next phase of its journey as the company continues its growth strategy," he added.

Dr. Rastegar, Dr. Kokhab and Dr. Bolourian (co-founders and co-CEOs), stated: "We welcome the Quilvest team to the UrgentMED family. Quilvest is an ideal partner for us due to its deep understanding of multi-unit business models, healthcare sector expertise and vast network of resources to help us grow. We are excited to have a supportive partner who shares our vision."

Benjamin Sass, Principal at Quilvest, added: "UrgentMED is an exceptional business led by an exceptional team. We look forward to helping UrgentMED accelerate its expansion strategy, while continuing to leverage UrgentMED's patient-centric model and culture of care."

Quilvest was advised by Piper Sandler and Dechert LLP. UrgentMED was advised by FocalPoint Securities LLC and Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton.

About UrgentMED

UrgentMED opened its first clinic in 2007 with the intent to revolutionize the healthcare industry. Having since grown to 35 locations, our mission has always revolved around a patient centered approach in which our patients are able to receive superior healthcare in a professional, efficient, and affordable manner. After years of experience, we have developed an ideal "one-stop shop" model that allows each individual patient to receive exceptional care in many of the Southern California communities. From professionally trained physicians and staff to state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment and testing, each of our clinics are fully equipped to diagnose and treat your medical needs. As we have expanded over the years, UrgentMED has had the privilege to positively impact each community and family that we have reached. As we continue to grow into neighboring communities, our vision is to change the face of healthcare in California.

About Quilvest Capital Partners

Quilvest Capital Partners is the multi-strategy alternatives division of the Quilvest Group. The Quilvest Group was formed in 1917 to manage the holdings of the Bemberg family, the founders of Quilmes Brewery, Argentina's largest brewery. The Quilvest Group has evolved alongside seven generations of the Bemberg family into a global, multi-family office with $16 billion in assets under management and over a century of experience in wealth management and alternative investing. With approximately $6 billion in assets under management and a global platform spanning North America, Europe and Asia, Quilvest Capital Partners focuses on partnering with exceptional entrepreneurs to accelerate growth of middle-market companies. Quilvest Capital Partners takes majority or influential minority positions in businesses with a strong track record of profitable growth, leveraging the pioneering heritage and innovative spirit that has helped shape the Quilvest Group's multiple investment platforms over the last century.

