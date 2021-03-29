Quility And Symmetry Financial Group Host Two-Day Virtual Conference

The virtual conference drew an audience of insurance professionals from across the nation and featured a conversation with the founders and Matthew McConaughey

ASHEVILLE, N.C., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Level Up conference hosted by Quility and Symmetry Financial Group provided two days of education and industry-leading innovation for attendees. This year in a virtual format, the conference welcomed thousands of insurance professionals from across the nation.

The event was held on March 24 and 25, 2021 on a virtual platform that provided attendees the opportunity to meet with insurance carrier partners, network with some of the most profitable agents in the industry, tune in to breakout sessions and attend general sessions hosted by founders Brandon Ellison, Casey Watkins and Brian Pope.

"Our annual conferences have an incredible impact on our organization, and this year was no exception. With over 22,000 conference registrants, this event exemplified the growth and success of Quility," said Joe Dendy, Chief Marketing Officer at Quility.

The conference featured the rollout of several new components of the Quility Tech agent enablement platform as well as a conversation with the company's founders and #1 New York Times Best Selling Author and Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey to discuss key points from McConaughey's book "Greenlights."

Quility is backed by a network of thousands of licensed insurance agents nationwide, a recent combination of partner companies Symmetry Financial Group and Asurea Insurance Services. The company partners with more than 80 companies to give clients the power of choice when it comes to shopping for insurance and offers innovative, best-in-class technology to support its agents.

Quility insurance agents are available to connect clients with a suite of solutions including mortgage protection, term life insurance, and Debt Free Life, a turnkey program designed to eliminate debt in nine years or less without any additional expenses to the client.

About Quility Quility uses innovative and proprietary technology to modernize the process of qualifying for and purchasing life insurance. The Quility digital platform offers clients the option to apply for life insurance online through a ten-minute application with the support of a licensed insurance agent. To learn more, visit quility.com.

About Symmetry Financial GroupFor ten years, Symmetry Financial Group has provided life insurance solutions to families across the nation. Symmetry Financial Group has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as a Fastest-Growing Company for the last five consecutive years and was recognized for a Top Company Culture by Entrepreneur Magazine for two years in a row. Symmetry is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina. For more information, visit sfglife.com.

