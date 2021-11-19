Quidel Presents At 33rd Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL), a provider of rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems, announced today that it participated in a virtual fireside chat as part of the 33 rd Annual Piper Sandler...

Quidel Corporation (QDEL) - Get Quidel Corporation Report, a provider of rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems, announced today that it participated in a virtual fireside chat as part of the 33 rd Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference.

The recording can be accessed by clicking the following link: https://pipersandler.zoom.us/rec/play/iAaEN5F0LBcZJNP_CqduMYydpPrIEUpDJwI9ZyoM0_DrdRSH9aRhsyp8HjILJE3MUENxRY_mkSjU-ul6.flz5fS3_uj27lPMH or via the Investor Relations section of Quidel's website at http://ir.quidel.com. The recording will be available for 90 days.

During the fireside chat, Quidel discusses business and financial developments and trends. Quidel's statements may contain or constitute material information that has not been previously disclosed.

About Quidel Corporation

Quidel Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) is a leading manufacturer of diagnostic solutions at the point of care, delivering a continuum of rapid testing technologies that further improve the quality of health care throughout the globe. An innovator for over 40 years in the medical device industry, Quidel pioneered the first FDA-cleared point-of-care test for influenza in 1999 and was the first to market a rapid SARS-CoV-2 antigen test in the U.S. Under trusted brand names Sofia®, Solana®, Lyra®, Triage® and QuickVue®, Quidel's comprehensive product portfolio includes tests for a wide range of infectious diseases, cardiac and autoimmune biomarkers, as well as a host of products to detect COVID-19. With products made in America, Quidel's mission is to provide patients with immediate and frequent access to highly accurate, affordable testing for the good of our families, our communities and the world. For more information about Quidel, visit quidel.com.

