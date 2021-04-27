Quickride's Dealership Software Now Free-to-Try For North American Car Dealerships

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quickride Logistics, Inc. , the award-winning dealership shuttle and concierge management software company, announced that their game-changing software is now free to try for all U.

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quickride Logistics, Inc. , the award-winning dealership shuttle and concierge management software company, announced that their game-changing software is now free to try for all U.S. and Canadian car dealerships. Starting April 27th, dealers can create their own accounts, take digital training, and implement the Quickride platform in about 15 minutes. Dealers can take advantage of a 30-day free trial without setting up any payment methods.

Founded by two Service Directors, Quickride is easy-to-use shuttle and concierge software that reduces the time customers spend waiting at the dealership.

"Service Managers do not necessarily have the time to go through a comprehensive setup and training process, but still want to fix the frustrations of managing shuttle and vehicle valet services" said Fernando Uribe, Director of Operations at Quickride. "By making it easier to get started, we're helping dealerships fix a complicated process while freeing up their Service Advisors, empowering drivers, and satisfying their customers."

During the 30-day free trial, dealers will be able to use most features of the platforms, work with Quickride Customer Service, and craft a customized, monthly plan post-trial.

"We built Quickride to get rid of the frustrations we were having," said Rob Atkison, Quickride Co-Founder and Service Manager at 3-Way Chevrolet. "But we quickly learned that our experiences as Service Directors who perfected these processes in our dealership can help others in our position do the same thing. Now that the technology has matured, it's crucial to take the next step to reduce the starting time as much as possible."

"We don't have enough time to set up complicated software, even if we know it will help us," said Mark Toohey, also a Quickride Co-Founder and Service Director at 3-Way Chevrolet. "Now, Service Advisors can spend their time working with customers. It lets us fix their cars right the first time instead of just trying to get them home from the lounge. It takes an out-dated process up-to-date in a matter of minutes."

About Quickride Logistics, Inc. Founded in 2017 by two dealership Service Directors, Quickride is a fast-growing, award-winning SaaS company serving dealerships in the U.S. and Canada, providing transportation solutions. Quickride serves the nation's largest and most influential automotive groups such as AutoNation, Checkered Flag, Bergstrom Automotive, and Fletcher Jones. Quickride is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

