QUICKOM Releases Unrivaled End-to-End Encryption Meeting Platform For Enterprises

SINGAPORE, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QUICKOM by Beowulf, the global leader for decentralized cloud communications, today announced the release of the groundbreaking end-to-end encryption solution for enterprise communications. Built upon a reimagined and reengineered architecture, this QUICKOM release provides enterprise customers with an unrivaled end-to-end encrypted video conference suite, which allows them to host meetings on their own servers or data centers.

With this security offering, QUICKOM is committed to helping organizations - especially highly-targeted critical industries with strict regulatory compliance including finance, healthcare and governmental agencies - fight the rising threats of eavesdropping and attempts to steal sensitive meetings data, which have been rife throughout the global pandemic.

The platform gives enterprise customers the ease and scalability with the complete control, security and privacy of a self-hosted solution on their own servers or data centers. Corporate employees will enjoy the capability to communicate and collaborate with up to 1,000 participants on a single video meetings call, while also being able to collaborate, organize schedules, share files and much more, knowing their meetings data will be secured and protected from external cyber threats.

"It is incredibly important for us to create a product that is truly end-to-end to protect the user's private communications. Our policy is very simple: your communication data should be confidential, and it should be protected by your organization with no chance of being eavesdropped by the service providers. Companies that exploit user data and violate their privacy policies will surely be on the wrong side of history, and we're contributing our part to providing an alternative to these practices," Beowulf CEO Dr. William H. Nguyen said.

The QUICKOM software is now available for download on MacOS, Windows, and iOS and Android devices.

About QUICKOM

QUICKOM by Beowulf Blockchain is the U.S. patent pending decentralized telecom suite for large-scale conferences, classrooms, and theaters. Built on the world's most flexible decentralized cloud communications platform, QUICKOM extends best-in-class video communications beyond the traditional boundaries of specialized conference rooms and into the mainstream. The platform offers a suite of services encompassing corporate communication solutions, call center, as well as personal communications with a focus on privacy protection to enable more effective collaboration at work, at home, and on the road.

