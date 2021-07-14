Quicklly Introduces First-Ever Organic Indian Grocery Subscription Box

CHICAGO, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quicklly today announced the launch of their latest offering, an Organic Indian Grocery Subscription Box featuring the highest-quality organic groceries, delivered straight to your door. As the country's #1 destination for South Asian groceries and meal delivery, Quicklly has consistently pioneered new offerings that help make dinnertime a cinch for lovers of Indian and South Asian cuisine.

"At Quicklly, we're always listening to our customers to satisfy their unmet needs and make it easier for them to bring delicious, home-cooked goodness to their dinner tables. One of the areas that our customers have consistently highlighted has been the lack of easy access to organic, authentic Indian groceries," said Keval Raj and Hanish, Quicklly's Co-Founders. "While organic food has gone mainstream and has shown considerable growth in conventional grocery stores around the country, customers looking for healthier, organic Indian grocery items are often left to fend for themselves. Through this first of its kind organic Indian Grocery Subscription Box, we're broadening access to fresh and non-perishable organic food items while also giving Quicklly customers more options for nourishing themselves and their bodies."

With fresh, authentic, and delectable grocery items, unbeatable prices, and free, nationwide delivery, Quicklly is helping customers indulge their inner chef without spending hours shopping for specific ingredients. In three simple steps, customers can plan, build and enjoy their organic groceries while having access to a plethora of the highest quality organic options:

Select the subscription plan that satisfies specific dietary preferences and grocery needs. Build a fully customizable Grocery Subscription Box from hundreds of the most popular organic Indian grocery items, including organic produce, organic Indian dals and pulses, organic oils, and much more. Choose from weekly, bi-weekly, and monthly delivery options that provide complete control over delivery frequency.

This new offering joins Quicklly's recent partnership with San Francisco-based Seeti to expand the reach and popularity of organic Indian food. Founded in 2020 by Deepa Bhatnagar and Shameela Rizvi, Seeti focuses on making it simple to create "absurdly delicious Indian meals." In partnership with Quicklly, they're making it easier for everyone from busy professionals to multi-tasking parents to bring home-cooked happiness to their table.

Quicklly's customers can combine their grocery box delivery with other orders, schedule their most convenient delivery time and date, and easily manage payment, all through the simple-to-use order page. The company will also continue to offer traditional grocery, restaurant, and tiffin delivery to customers within the New York-New Jersey Metro Area, Greater Chicago, and San Francisco Bay Area. For more information or to sign up, go to quicklly.com.

About QuickllyWhether longing for ingredients to stock up your kitchen or meals to satisfy your cravings, Quicklly offers everything you need to enjoy South Asian and Indian cuisine, all in one place. As the nation's most comprehensive, one-stop marketplace, Quicklly provides access to a range of Indian grocery ingredients, tiffins, and fully prepared restaurant meals delivered to your doorstep.

Founded in 2017, Quicklly also provides a full digital presence for local businesses, connecting them to customers across Greater Chicago, New York, New Jersey, San Francisco, the Bay Area, and nationwide. Learn more at https://www.quicklly.com .

