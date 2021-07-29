Quicklly Debuts New Subscription Kit Featuring Variety Of Delicious Rotis

CHICAGO, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an unending pursuit of innovative offerings that help to simplify mealtime, Quicklly, the #1 destination for South Asian groceries and meal delivery, today debuted an extensive selection of delicious rotis on their digital marketplace. Known by many names across South Asia - parathas, theplas, rotla, and bhakhri - Quicklly's latest Roti Subscription Kit spotlights these fresh breads, with a ready-to-eat offering that contains no preservatives, artificial flavors, or colors. Considered the world's biggest staple food, consumed by close to 2 billion people in South Asia and beyond, rotis are the quintessential accompaniment to any style of curry, dal, or paneer gravy.

"We're relentless in our commitment to being the largest and most comprehensive marketplace for Indian and South Asian groceries. We are thrilled to be the first to bring such a vast variety of rotis to our customers with the launch of our new Roti Subscription Kits," said Keval Raj and Hanish, Quicklly's Co-Founders. "Like many South Asian kids, we grew up with our parents cooking delicious rotis for our family almost daily and saw how much love and time went into preparing them. This new offering will help individuals and families more conveniently enjoy these soft and fluffy breads, without sacrificing taste."

Through a unique partnership with one of the most beloved roti brands, New Jersey-based Rotikaa Foods, Quicklly is now transforming this mealtime staple into a healthy and hassle-free dish available through weekly, bi-weekly, and monthly delivery plans. Rotikaa's famous rotis are made by kneading together the highest-quality ingredients, including finely ground wheat flour, oil, and water. The mixture is then rolled into compact balls and finally cooked on a flat plate, or a tawa, until puffed up to perfection.

Quicklly has a culinary solution for every craving. With a comprehensive marketplace of offerings from hundreds of the most popular Indian brands, restaurants and grocery stores, you can get it all at quicklly.com. Quicklly's new nationwide offerings allow customers to easily customize their orders to include meal kits, sauces, organic and conventional groceries, and, now, soft and delicious rotis.

Through Quicklly's website, customers across the country can select from 24 Indian bread varieties, choose their portion size and delivery frequency, and have a kit of delectable rotis delivered right to their door. For more information or to sign up, go to quicklly.com.

About Quicklly Whether longing for ingredients to stock up your kitchen or meals to satisfy your cravings, Quicklly offers everything you need to enjoy South Asian and Indian cuisine, all in one place. As the nation's most comprehensive, one-stop marketplace, Quicklly provides access to a range of Indian grocery ingredients, tiffins, and fully prepared restaurant meals delivered to your doorstep.

Founded in 2017, Quicklly also provides a full digital presence for local businesses, connecting them to customers across Greater Chicago, New York, New Jersey, San Francisco, the Bay Area, and nationwide. Learn more at https://www.quicklly.com.

