QuickBooks Online Integration Now Available With Marketing 360® Payments

FORT COLLINS, Colo., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marketing 360 ® Payments app just became more powerful. Business owners can now integrate their Marketing 360 Payments app with QuickBooks Online. The new integration will automatically sync transactions, and it will also allow business owners to backfill any pre-existing payment data into their QBO account so that historical data is not lost.

With all transactions automatically synced to QBO, Marketing 360 Payments users will no longer have to manually export data from payments to QBO, giving them a more efficient way to manage their accounting and bookkeeping while still harnessing the power of the Marketing 360 platform.

"Our goal is to continue to make the Payments app better and better for the 29 million business owners that use QuickBooks. The QuickBooks integration is the next step towards this goal", Said Jerry Kelly, Marketing 360 CMO. "By adding this integration and automation with one of the most popular accounting softwares on the market, we are equipping our small business clients with even more tools to work smarter".

The Marketing 360 Payments app allows users to leverage easy and secure payment processing by being able to accept and manage payments from anywhere, anytime — in-store, in-person, online, or on the go. The Payments app not only allows business owners to accept payments, but it also allows them to send invoices and set up recurring subscription payments, all through one, easy-to-use dashboard.

Through many tools and integrated apps, Marketing 360 makes it easy for small businesses to manage their business and marketing, all from one place while saving time, money, and tons of manual work. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/.

About Marketing 360Marketing 360 is a technology company that provides business management and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises. The Marketing 360 platform gives SMBs everything they need to manage and grow their business from a singular platform, including the ability to — build a professional website, accept and manage payments, manage leads and customers, book appointments, monitor reviews, manage social media, syndicate business listings, manage content marketing, run multi-channel digital advertising campaigns, and more. Marketing 360 was founded in 2009 with the mission of enriching communities by helping small businesses grow, and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, with offices in Austin, Texas. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/.

Contact: Farra Lanzer 312055@email4pr.com970-541-3284

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quickbooks-online-integration-now-available-with-marketing-360-payments-301311194.html

SOURCE Marketing 360®