QUEST WATER ANNOUNCES CURRENT INFORMATION STATUS UNDER OTC MARKETS ALTERNATIVE REPORTING STANDARD

VANCOUVER, CANADA, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q UEST W ATER G LOBAL , I NC . (OTC Pink: QWTR) ("Quest" and/or the "Company"), an innovative water technology company and developer of the solar-powered AQUAtap™ water purification, desalination, and distribution technology, announced today that pursuant to amended Rule 15c-211 under the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the Company has now been designated by OTC Markets as having Pink Current Information status under the Alternative Reporting Standard.

Further to this, Quest is currently in the process of engaging a PCAOB-registered accounting firm to complete the audit and review of the Company's two most recent annual and three most recent quarterly financial statements, respectively. The Company anticipates formalizing the engagement in the coming days and completing the various audits/reviews prior to the end of 2021, at which time the Company plans to file its outstanding Form 10-Ks and Form 10-Qs for those periods with the Securities and Exchange Commission and thereby transition to OTC Markets' SEC Reporting Standard for OTC Pink companies.

About Quest Water Global , Inc.

Quest Water Global, Inc., through its wholly owned operating subsidiary Quest Water Solutions Inc., is an innovative water technology company that provides sustainable and environmentally sound solutions to water scarce regions. We use proven technologies to create economically viable products that address the critical shortage of clean water in water-scarce regions and developing nations. Quest's goal is to address the vital issue of water quality and water supply by providing an alternative, sustainable source of pure water at the smallest possible environmental cost, while becoming a leading provider of decentralized, turnkey solutions using alternative energy for the production, purification, desalination, and distribution of clean, potable water. For more information, visit our website at www.QuestWaterSolutions.com

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined under applicable securities laws. Statements in this press release, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks which may cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including: negative results from the Company's operations; the effects of government regulation on the Company's business; risks associated with the Company's ability to obtain and protect rights to its intellectual property; risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's ability to raise additional capital; loss of management; and other factors beyond the Company's control. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity or performance. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and, except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of such factors on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Readers should also refer to the risk factor disclosures and other disclosures outlined in the Company's periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and with the British Columbia Securities Commission on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

