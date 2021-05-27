QuEST Global To Build New Supply Chain Solutions On The Casper Network

ZUG, Switzerland, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CasperLabs, a leading blockchain development company, and QuEST Global , a global product engineering and lifecycle services company, have partnered to build a series of blockchain-based solutions on the Casper Network. As per the partnership, the companies will initially focus on innovative supply chain models for customers across various industries.

With support from CasperLabs, QuEST will enable its end customers to seamlessly build Web3 applications on the Casper Network, which was purpose-built for organizations that require both enterprise-grade security and performance without compromising on decentralization. Casper's unique, proof-of-stake model introduces a more environmentally responsible model for blockchain consumption that significantly reduces the energy footprint of on-chain transactions compared to other blockchain networks.

Krish Kupathil, Head - Digital Innovation and Hi-Tech, QuEST Global, said, "We are extremely proud to partner with CasperLabs to develop blockchain-based solutions for our customers. At QuEST, we strive to develop outstanding engineering capabilities to build a scalable and sustainable organization that lasts generations. This partnership with CasperLabs will enable us to leverage Casper Network to develop innovative supply chain solutions for our customers across diverse industries. As a leading product engineering services company, we are committed to enabling our customers to Create The Frontier by offering industry-leading, next-generation, technology-based solutions. We look forward to collaborating closely with CasperLabs."

As a trusted thinking partner, QuEST has been working with the world's most recognized companies across industries for the last two decades. With its expertise in new-age technologies - like Blockchain, Deep Learning, AI, IoT, and ML - the company has been developing comprehensive engineering solutions to help OEMs, and tier-one suppliers seamlessly take the next step in their digital transformation journey and make products safer and more reliable.

"We are seeing a growing interest from large-scale organizations in both the public and private sector who recognize the unique models unlocked by Web3 technology," said Mrinal Manohar, CEO at CasperLabs. "As a worldwide organization with thousands of employees and customers, QuEST Global runs a series of comprehensive supply chain networks. We look forward to working with its team to develop new and innovative standards for the supply chain management."

About QuEST Global

For more than 20 years, QuEST Global has been a trusted global product engineering and lifecycle services partner to many of the world's most recognized companies in the Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Energy, Hi-Tech, Medical Devices, Rail and Semiconductor industries. With a presence in 13 countries, 56 global delivery centers and 11,250+ personnel, QuEST Global is at the forefront of the convergence of the mechanical, electronics, software and digital engineering innovations to engineer solutions for a safer, cleaner and sustainable world. QuEST Global's deep domain knowledge and digital expertise help its clients accelerate product development and innovation cycles, create alternate revenue streams, enhance consumer experience and make manufacturing processes and operations more efficient.

About CasperLabs

CasperLabs, the developer of the Casper Network, provides professional services and support for organizations building on the Casper network. Guided by open source principles, CasperLabs is committed to supporting the next wave of blockchain adoption among businesses and providing developers with a reliable and secure framework to build private, public, and hybrid blockchain applications. Its team possesses deep enterprise technology experience, hailing from organizations including Google, Adobe, AWS, Dropbox, and Microsoft.

To learn more, visit casperlabs.io .

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quest-global-to-build-new-supply-chain-solutions-on-the-casper-network-301300770.html

SOURCE QuEST Global