Quest Diagnostics Sells Ownership Interest In Q² Solutions To IQVIA

SECAUCUS, N.J. and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (DGX) - Get Report, the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, today announced the sale of its minority share in Q 2 Solutions to IQVIA (IQV) - Get Report, a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry, for $760 million in an all-cash transaction.

Q 2 Solutions is a leading global clinical laboratory services organization that provides comprehensive testing, project management, supply chain, biorepository, biospecimen and consent tracking solutions for clinical trials. IQVIA and Quest established Q 2 Solutions as a joint venture in 2015. IQVIA previously owned a 60 percent majority share and Quest Diagnostics owned a 40 percent minority share.

"Divesting from Q 2 Solutions supports our vision to be focused on empowering better health with diagnostic information services," said Steve Rusckowski, Quest Diagnostics Chairman, CEO and President. "We are proud of our contributions to the growth of Q 2 Solutions, and are confident that IQVIA has the strategic vision and agility to lead Q 2 Solutions on the next phase of its journey as a global leader in central lab services."

Under a multi-year agreement, Quest will remain the strategic preferred laboratory provider for Q 2 Solutions' clients, providing a range of complementary lab testing capabilities to augment Q 2 Solutions' core offerings and extend its industry leading suite of services.

