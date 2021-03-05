Quercis Pharma To Participate In HC Wainwright's Global Life Sciences Conference

ZUG, Switzerland, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quercis Pharma AG, a private, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its novel antithrombotic platform, today announces that Company management will participate in the upcoming HC Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference taking place virtually from March 9-10, 2021.

Ilias Läber, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, and Stefan Wohlfeil, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Quercis Pharma, will deliver a corporate overview in a webcast presentation that will be available on-demand as of 6:00 a.m. EST, Tuesday, March 9, 2021 through 5:00 p.m. EST, Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at https://journey.ct.events/view/45210c25-28cc-4bc5-92d5-c974f8425b6d.

Management's presentation will be available via webcast on Quercis Pharma's website at https://www.quercis.com/#media-section and can also be accessed at https://journey.ct.events/view/45210c25-28cc-4bc5-92d5-c974f8425b6d.

"We look forward to sharing the Quercis Pharma story with an audience of sector specific investors as we advance our antithrombotic platform to prevent venous thrombotic embolisms in cancer patients, to treat severe COVID-19 patients and as a therapy for sickle cell disease," stated Mr. Läber. "Quercis has an exciting year ahead as we plan to initiate a number of key clinical studies and expect to achieve a number of value-creating milestones throughout the year."

About Quercis Pharma AG

Quercis Pharma AG is a private, biopharmaceutical company based in Zug, Switzerland. Quercis Pharma is advancing a development pipeline of late-stage clinical studies that focus on the prevention of venous thromboembolism (VTE) in cancer patients. In addition, Quercis targets other diseases associated with thrombotic events, such as sickle cell disease (SCD), Ebola and COVID-19. The Company's lead drug candidate acts as an antithrombotic with significantly lower risk of adverse events than existing treatments. Quercis plans to initiate two Phase 3 studies for the prevention of VTE in pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma patients and will pursue U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for the prevention of VTE in all cancer types based on these studies. In addition, the Company is preparing to conduct a number of studies for the treatment of SCD (Phase 2) and COVID-19 (Phase 2/3).

