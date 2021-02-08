QueensGiant Advises On $55 Million Senior Credit Facility For Consumer Lease Company

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QueensGiant, a specialty boutique investment bank focused on Lender Finance and Fintech, announced it help arrange a $55 million senior credit facility for a purchase finance company. This new facility will help refinance existing debt as well as offer increased capacity to finance consumer purchases at the point-of-sale.

"We are thrilled to take part in this growing opportunity to finance consumer purchases through the merchant at the point-of-sale. We see a tremendous amount of demand right now from capital providers to finance strong management teams. That is particularly true for some elements of the consumer space," said QueensGiant Managing Director Phil Toth. Terms of the deal are undisclosed.

