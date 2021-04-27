Quebecor Announces The Departure Of Jean-François Pruneau

MONTRÉAL, April 27, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Quebecor today announced that Jean-François Pruneau, President and Chief Executive Officer of Videotron, is stepping down from his position effective June 4.

MONTRÉAL, April 27, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Quebecor today announced that Jean-François Pruneau, President and Chief Executive Officer of Videotron, is stepping down from his position effective June 4. After more than 20 years with Quebecor and Videotron, Mr. Pruneau has decided to leave active professional life and devote himself to personal investment projects.

"I heartily thank Jean-François for his dedication to the company over the years," said Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and Chief Executive Officer of Quebecor. "With his strong leadership and business acumen, he has made a vital contribution to the development of our business plan and the solidity of our company. I wish him every success in this new chapter of his life."

"I am turning a page in my professional life with a sense of accomplishment," said Jean-François Pruneau. "I am leaving the organization in a good position and with a first-class team to count on as it continues its progress. I thank Pierre Karl for placing his trust in me over the years. It has been a true privilege to lead Videotron."

In the wake of this announcement, it has been decided that the President and Chief Executive Officer of Quebecor Media will take over the responsibilities of the President of Videotron to further cement the concerted leadership and dynamic of efficiency between the two organizations.

