Quebec Mining Company Fined $400,000 For Violating The Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

MAGDALEN ISLANDS, QC, Aug. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadians value a safe and clean environment. Environment and Climate Change Canada's enforcement officers work hard every day to make sure individuals and companies are observing Canadian environmental laws.

On August 19, 2020, Seleine Mines, a division of K+S Windsor Salt Ltd., was fined a total of $400,000 after pleading guilty to four counts of violating subsection 125(1) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999. The fines will be directed to the Government of Canada's Environmental Damages Fund, where they will be used for environmental and conservation projects, often in the community where the offence occurred.

An investigation by Environment and Climate Change Canada enforcement officers revealed that the company had disposed of dredged material on four occasions between August 10 and 14, 2014, outside of the disposal area authorized by the disposal at sea permit issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada.

As a result of this conviction, the company's name will be added to the Environmental Offenders Registry.

Disposal at sea is prohibited unless a permit is issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada's Disposal at Sea Program. Only a short list of non-hazardous wastes can be considered for disposal. A permit's conditions on quantities of waste, disposal sites, and special precautionary measures are designed to ensure that the disposal is the most practical and environment-friendly option.

Created in 1995, the Environmental Damages Fund is a Government of Canada program administered by Environment and Climate Change Canada. The Fund ensures that court-awarded penalties are used for projects with positive environmental impacts.

