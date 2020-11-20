Qudian Inc. To Hold 2020 Annual General Meeting On December 30, 2020

XIAMEN, China, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qudian Inc. ("Qudian" or the "Company") (QD) - Get Report, a leading technology platform empowering the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China, today announced that it will hold its 2020 annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") at Level 39, Tower A, AVIC Zijin Plaza, Siming District, Xiamen, Fujian Province, China, on December 30, 2020 at 11:00AM ( Beijing / Hong Kong Time).

No proposal will be submitted for shareholder approval at the AGM. Instead, the AGM will serve as an open forum for shareholders and holders of the Company's American depositary shares ("ADSs") to discuss the Company's affairs with management. The chairman of the AGM will conduct and lead the AGM and may accept questions from shareholders at his sole and absolute discretion.

The board of directors of the Company has fixed the close of business on December 6, 2020 (Eastern Standard Time) as the record date (the "Record Date") for determining the shareholders entitled to receive notice of and attend the AGM or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

Holders of record of the ordinary shares, par value US$0.0001 per share, of the Company (the "Ordinary Shares"), at the close of business on the Record Date are entitled to attend the AGM and any adjournment or postponement thereof in person.

The notice of the annual general meeting is available on the Company's website at http://ir.qudian.com. The Company filed its annual report on Form 20-F, which includes the Company's audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 27, 2020. Holders of the Ordinary Shares and the Company's ADSs may obtain a copy of the Company's annual report on Form 20-F, free of charge, from the Company's website at http://ir.qudian.com, or from the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, or by contacting Qudian at Level 39, Tower A, AVIC Zijin Plaza, Siming District, Xiamen, Fujian Province, China, attention: Ms. Sissi Zhu, email: ir@qudian.com.

About Qudian Inc.

Qudian Inc. ("Qudian") is a leading technology platform empowering the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. The Company's mission is to use technology to make personalized credit accessible to hundreds of millions of young, mobile-active consumers in China who need access to small credit for their discretionary spending but are underserved by traditional financial institutions due to lack of traditional credit data or high cost of servicing. Qudian's credit solutions enable licensed, regulated financial institutions and ecosystem partners to offer affordable and customized loans to this young generation of consumers.

For more information, please visit https://ir.qudian.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the expectation of its collection efficiency and delinquency, contain forward-looking statements. Qudian may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Qudian's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Qudian's goal and strategies; Qudian's expansion plans; Qudian's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Qudian's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its credit products; Qudian's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with borrowers, institutional funding partners, merchandise suppliers and other parties it collaborate with; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Qudian's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Qudian does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Qudian Inc.IR teamTel: +86-592-591-1711E-mail: ir@qudian.com

The Piacente Group, Inc. Jenny CaiTel: +86 (10) 6508-0677E-mail: qudian@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc. Brandi Piacente Tel: +1-212-481-2050E-mail: qudian@tpg-ir.com

