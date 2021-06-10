Quasar Capital Partners Announces John Center As President

AUSTIN, Texas, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quasar Capital Partners, a provider of customized lending solutions for small businesses in the US and Canada with facility sizes ranging from $1,000 to $5M, today announced that John Center has been named as...

AUSTIN, Texas, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quasar Capital Partners, a provider of customized lending solutions for small businesses in the US and Canada with facility sizes ranging from $1,000 to $5M, today announced that John Center has been named as President.

Center has spent his entire professional career in commercial finance serving in portfolio development and relationship management roles. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Blacksail Capital Partners and prior to that as Vice President of client relationship management of Far West Capital.

"John's extensive background and experience in commercial finance will yield even stronger partnerships and strategic alliances within our industry." said Brian Center, Quasar Capital's CEO. "Most importantly, his ability to seek to understand what drives businesses and the people within those businesses, makes John one of the best client advocates I have witnessed. Am I biased? Of course, and yet, a list of clients a mile long swear by their alliances with John. Quasar Capital and our clients are fortunate to have a staunch client advocate at the helm."

"I want to make an impact and build something special. I'm looking forward to having more say in the day-to-day processes and the outcome of situations because I just want Quasar to be successful. I want to make Quasar Capital something the industry has never seen before, with long lasting relationships and passion for the art of factoring," said John Center. "I believe Quasar Capital has a talented team that uniquely positions it to capitalize on the changing commercial finance environment. As the industry evolves, I believe Quasar Capital truly understands relationships, and I want to capitalize on that talent. Our dedication and expertise will connect to our clients, and their clients, and all that can be impacted by our business."

John has successfully held a range of leadership positions and his passion is in building relationships that have stood the test of time. John will be at the forefront of positioning Quasar Capital in providing a cost effective and timely suite of solutions to help small businesses efficiently manage and maximize their cash flows.

About Quasar Capital:

Quasar Capital is a leading provider of invoice factoring, asset-based lending, and cash flow lending solutions to help small businesses in the US and Canada have access to maximum funding and reliable client-centric services that nurture theirs and their client's success. Quasar Capital only offers solutions customized to suit the specific needs of small businesses with facility sizes ranging from $1,000 to $5M.

Quasar Capital has created a new product designed to kick start projects and needs of small businesses. Quasar Capital's "Cash Transfusion" infusion tool addresses the lifeblood of any company - cash - by funding the needs of clients beyond standard factoring and lending advance rates.

Quasar Capital delivers stability and confidence for their clients and their business so they can succeed and improve their lives and the lives they touch every day. To learn more, visit our website at www.quasarcapitalpartners.com

Contact:Brian Center, CEO1-214-438-3943 311853@email4pr.com www.quasarcapitalpartners.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quasar-capital-partners-announces-john-center-as-president-301309858.html

SOURCE Quasar Capital