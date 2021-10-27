Quarterhill To Announce Q3 2021 Financial Results

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), will release its financial results for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021, on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Paul Hill, President and CEO, and John Rim, CFO, will host a conference call and audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET the same day.

Webcast InformationThe live audio webcast will be available at: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1503336&tp_key=62b180068b

Dial-in Information

To access the call from Canada and U.S., dial 1.888.664.6392 (Toll Free)

To access the call from other locations, dial 1.416.764.8659 (International)

Replay InformationWebcast replay will be available for 365 days at: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1503336&tp_key=62b180068b

Telephone replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET on November 10, 2021, until 11:59 p.m. ET on November 17, 2021 at: 1.888.390.0541 (Toll Free North America) or 1.416.764.8677.

Conference ID: 50671670 and Replay Passcode: 671670

About QuarterhillQuarterhill is a growth-oriented company in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry as well as, through its Wi-LAN Inc. subsidiary, a leader in Intellectual Property licensing. Our goal is to execute an investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive growth opportunities within ITS - and its adjacent markets - to become a global leader in that industry. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information: www.quarterhill.com

SOURCE Quarterhill Inc.