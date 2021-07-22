Quarterhill To Announce Q2 2021 Financial Results

TORONTO, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), will release its financial results for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021, on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

TORONTO, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), will release its financial results for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021, on Thursday, August 5, 2021. Paul Hill, President and CEO, and John Rim, CFO, will host a conference call and audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. EDT the same day.

Webcast InformationThe live audio webcast will be available at: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1479850&tp_key=3c86cac3c6

Dial-in Information

To access the call from Canada and U.S., dial 1.888.664.6392 (Toll Free)

To access the call from other locations, dial 1.416.764.8659 (International)

Replay InformationWebcast replay will be available for 365 days at: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1479850&tp_key=3c86cac3c6

Telephone replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on August 5, 2021 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on August 12, 2021 at: 1.888.390.0541 (Toll Free North America) or 1.416.764.8677.

Conference ID: 15353765 and Replay Passcode: 353765

About QuarterhillQuarterhill is a growth-oriented company in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry as well as, through its Wi-LAN Inc. subsidiary, a leader in Intellectual Property licensing. Our goal is to execute an investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive growth opportunities within ITS - and its adjacent markets - to become a global leader in that industry. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information: www.quarterhill.com

