Quark Expeditions Unveils Industry's Most Immersive Polar Helicopter Program

SEATTLE, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quark Expeditions, the global Leader in Polar Adventures, unveiled details today of its immersive helicopter program made possible with the acquisition of two twin-engine Airbus H145 helicopters that are designed to take travelers deeper into the Polar Regions than any other helicopter in its class.

"Last year we shared the excitement of Ultramarine's two twin-engine helicopters—which totally transform the way we explore the Polar Regions. Today, we're even more exhilarated to share details of these two sleek, polar-ready helicopters that will enable us to take guests deeper into the Polar Regions than any other operator in the expedition industry," said Andrew White, President of Quark Expeditions.

"What distinguishes our helicopter program from others in the industry is that we'll be using our helicopters for far more than flightseeing," said White. "The deployment of our two H145 helicopters aboard Ultramarine means Quark Expeditions will offer guests the biggest portfolio of adventure options in the industry, including heli-hiking, alpine kayaking and exclusive ice-sheet heli-landings—in addition, of course, to flightseeing, which we automatically include for all guests. For 30 years we've been passionate about our mandate to bring people to the Arctic and Antarctic. Now, with our helicopters, we can move people to explore further once they arrive in the Polar Regions, to set foot where no human has probably walked—something our competition can't offer."

As with all of its polar-based operations, Quark Expeditions applies the same high standards to the helicopter personnel. "Our two twin-engine H145 helicopters will be commanded by highly experienced, well-traveled pilots," said Felix Christians, Director of Helicopter Operations for Quark Expeditions. "In addition to having global flying experience, each of them will be trained at Quark Academy with all of our expedition team."

The advanced technologies of the H145 helicopters, coupled with the team's helicopter expertise that dates back to 1991, confirms Quark Expeditions' role as the Leader in Heli-adventures in the Polar Regions.

Highlights of Quark Expeditions' helicopter program:

Unbeatable Polar Helicopter Experiences: Quark Expeditions' two twin-engine Airbus H145 helicopters, which are the fastest in their category, are able to take guests further over the polar landscape than any other helicopter in its category, and deliver the largest portfolio of off-ship adventure options in the industry—beyond flightseeing—allowing guests to fully customize their polar experience.

Most Experienced Team: The Quark Expeditions team has the most experience getting guests off the ship—as much as possible—during polar voyages. The expedition team's aptitude for helping guests safely explore the world's most remote destinations is unrivalled. Our guests also benefit from flying with helicopter pilots who have impressive track records, as well as worldly experience to share during flights.

Adventure Meets Luxury: Guests will enjoy superior comfort (7/8 passengers get a window seat) in a sleek, best-in-class helicopter equipped with interior padding for a quieter flight, individual seats, and large scratch-proof windows that are perfect for photography.

Industry-leading Polar Safety: The H145 helicopter features advanced autopilot technology and cutting-edge safety features that make it the safest aircraft in its category.

Advanced Sustainability: The H145 helicopters—which are the most fuel-efficient in their class—are celebrated for their small external footprint and reduced noise pollution.

Learn more about Ultramarine and its industry-leading helicopter program .

About Quark Expeditions: Specializing in expeditions to Antarctica and the Arctic, Quark Expeditions® has been the leading provider of polar adventure travel for three decades. With a diverse fleet of specially-equipped small expedition vessels and icebreakers, Quark Expeditions offers travelers unparalleled access to the most remote places on Earth. Led by passionate and seasoned expedition teams, including scientists, naturalists and researchers, the onboard program focuses on guest interaction to educate and enrich the passenger experience. www.quarkexpeditions.com

About Travelopia: Travelopia is one of the world's leading specialist travel groups. A pioneer in the experiential travel sector with a portfolio consisting of more than 50 independently operated brands, most of which are leaders in their sector. From sailing adventures and safaris to sports tours and polar expeditions, each brand is diverse and focused on creating unforgettable experiences for customers across the world.

