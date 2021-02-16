Quark Expeditions Adopts Breakthrough Rapid PCR Testing As Part Of Its S.A.F.E. COVID Policy

SEATTLE, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quark Expeditions, the recognized leader in Polar Adventures, has secured rapid onsite testing capability as part of its industry-leading S.

SEATTLE, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quark Expeditions, the recognized leader in Polar Adventures, has secured rapid onsite testing capability as part of its industry-leading S.A.F.E. COVID Policy, designed to protect travelers' health—and financial investment—when expedition travel resumes.

"The ship-based travel industry has had a difficult time bouncing back from this global pandemic," said Andrew White, President of Quark Expeditions. "To protect guests and crew from COVID-19 when normal operations resume, we've adopted rapid onsite PCR testing capability that's recognized around the world as the gold standard of COVID testing. We're committed to reducing the risk of a COVID outbreak and get people back to exploring the remote, naturally social-distanced Polar Regions."

"Rapid onsite PCR testing is a breakthrough in COVID prevention," said Josh Weidman, Director of Product, Quark Expeditions. "This efficient and quick test, plus additional pre-trip screening and onboard precautions included in our S.A.F.E. COVID Policy, will enable adventurers to finally get back to safely exploring the Arctic."

As outlined by Weidman, the rapid PCR testing capability will allow the Quark Expeditions team to:

Ensure all guests test negative for COVID 19 before boarding our ships

boarding our ships Receive results within 60 minutes of each COVID-19 test

Identify infected individuals, even asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic carriers

Carry out onboard testing of passengers and crew to ensure continued peace of mind.

Quark Expeditions' S.A.F.E. COVID Policy stands for:

State-of-the-art Testing & Health Protocols - Quark Expeditions has secured rapid onsite PCR testing to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks on ships.

Anytime Cancellation & Rebooking - This best-in-class cancellation and rebooking policy allows travelers to rebook right up to the day of departure with a money-back guarantee and flexible rebooking options.

Free from Crowds in the Polar Regions - Natural social distancing is part of life in the remote, sparsely populated Polar Regions—making them the best places to be at a time when location matters most.

Experience will not be Compromised - Guests will continue to have every opportunity to experience the glaciers, fjords, and wildlife by Zodiacs and during on-shore excursions.

To learn more about our S.A.F.E. COVID Policy, watch There's Never Been a Better Time For a Polar Voyage video.

Quark Expeditions has been exploring the Polar Regions since 1991. Quark Expeditions is a member of the Travelopia Group , the world's largest collection of specialist travel brands.

