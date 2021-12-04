QUANTUMSCAPE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating QuantumScape Corporation On Behalf Of Long-Term Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against QuantumScape Corporation (QS) - Get QuantumScape Corporation Class A Report on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against QuantumScape on January 5, 2021. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of QuantumScape have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The complaint, filed on January 5, 2021, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company's purported success related to its solid-state battery power, battery life, and energy density were significantly overstated; (2) that the Company is unlikely to be able to scale its technology to the multi-layer cell necessary to power electric vehicles; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a long-term stockholder of QuantumScape, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters

