Quantum Machines Named To Fast Company's Annual List Of The World's Most Innovative Companies For 2021

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Machines , creator of the first complete hardware and software solution for the control and operation of quantum computers, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021. The company was ranked the 4th in the Most Innovative Company in EMEA category.

The list honors the businesses that have not only found a way to be resilient in the past year, but also turned those challenges into impact-making processes. These companies did more than survive, they thrived—making an impact on their industries and culture as a whole. This year's MIC list features 463 businesses from 29 countries.

"We are extremely honored to be recognized among such prestigious companies," said Dr. Itamar Sivan, Co-founder and CEO of Quantum Machines. "This distinction is a testament to the hard work of our team and the determination to succeed they have shown even in spite of the less than ideal circumstances of the last 12 months."

Quantum Machines' Quantum Orchestration Platform (QOP) orchestrates between classical processors and the quantum processor and enables researchers and companies using any type of hardware to maximize the potential of their quantum processors and improve their efficiency.

The solution represents a new era of advanced quantum experimentation and solves the challenge of controlling and operating quantum processors with the most advanced capabilities, and at scale.

Utilizing the QOP combined with QUA, the first standard universal language for quantum computers introduced by Quantum Machines in 2020, the stack allows teams to run even the most complex quantum experiments and algorithms with little effort. The platform entirely eliminates the need for development and low-level coding and allows for agility, programmability, efficiency, and true scalability without compromising on performance.

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

"In a year of unprecedented challenges, the companies on this list exhibit fearlessness, ingenuity, and creativity in the face of crisis," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky, who oversaw the issue with Senior Editor Amy Farley.

To coincide with the issue launch, Fast Company will host its first-ever Most Innovative Companies Summit on March 9 and 10. This virtual, multi day summit will celebrate the Most Innovative Companies in business, provide an early look at major business trends, and offer the inspiration and practical insights on what it takes to innovate in 2021.

Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/ April 2021) is now available online here , as well as in app form via iTunes and on newsstands beginning March 16, 2021. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

About Quantum Machines

QM's full-stack Quantum Orchestration Platform enables an entirely new approach to controlling and operating quantum processors. Capable of running even the most complex algorithms - from near-term applications of quantum computers to challenges of quantum-error-correction - the Quantum Orchestration Platform allows users to realize the potential of all quantum processors right out of the box via its powerful, yet intuitive, programming language QUA.

