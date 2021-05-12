Quantum Health Wins 2021 MedTech Breakthrough Award Recognizing Technology Innovation And Excellence In Healthcare Engagement

DUBLIN, Ohio, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a year when healthcare has become increasingly complex and difficult to navigate, Quantum Health®, the industry-leading healthcare navigation and care coordination company, continues to raise the bar on human-centered healthcare innovation and better outcomes through its proprietary combination of technology, data analytics and personalized care coordination. Quantum Health is proud to announce that this technology and data analytics leadership has earned the company the 2021 MedTech Breakthrough Award for Best Overall Patient Engagement Company.

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards celebrate outstanding digital health and medical technology products, services and companies around the world. This year's competition drew more than 3,850 nominations, and winners stood out in a field that included some of the world's most recognized and respected companies.

"Consumers are at the heart of everything we do at Quantum Health, and our commitment to understanding their needs and helping them runs deep. So, our solutions are powered by the most comprehensive data set in the industry, which we couple with our holistic approach to technology innovation — all focused on improving the healthcare experience for our members and their families while reducing costs for employers," said Shannon Skaggs, president, Quantum Health.

Quantum Health proactively engages benefits plan members through its proprietary Real-Time Intercept™ Smart Engine, an advanced technology platform that leverages comprehensive industry, member and provider interaction data. The analytics from these interactions enable Quantum Health to assess risk and engage members up to 120 days before a first claim is received. This early intervention ultimately sets members on the best path to positive health outcomes and helps prevent unnecessary costs along the way, both for them and their employers.

The RTI Smart Engine is just one example of how Quantum Health uses artificial intelligence (AI), natural language processing (NLP), machine learning (ML) and a cloud-based tech stack to turn data into meaningful, real-world insights that transform members' healthcare experiences, produce industry-leading Net Promoter Scores® and drive continual innovation for Quantum Health's self-insured clients.

The insights derived from Quantum Health's application of AI and ML help proactively identify risks and gaps in care, so that individuals are engaged in a personalized way and receive the right care, at the right time and with the best outcome for their situation. In addition to helping members have a less confusing, more satisfactory experience, this focused care is more effective, efficient and helps avoid unnecessary costs along the way. NLP technology also powers Quantum Health's Care Coordinators' engagement with members, while simultaneously, ML algorithms continually derive insights that help streamline and automate processes, resulting in an even more efficient real-time member experience.

"Not only do we integrate leading technologies into our platform, but we also deliver our optimized experience seamlessly across multiple channels," said Skaggs. "This leads to better, more consistent engagement, because members interact with us in the channels they prefer, whether email, phone, chat, text, or through our member app or portal."

Quantum Health's MedTech Breakthrough Award recognition was driven by several accomplishments in 2020, including Quantum Health's record-high and industry-leading Net Promoter Scores®. In a challenging pandemic year, Quantum Health's member NPS® was 77, the highest annual score in the company's 22-year year history. And during the difficult initial phases of the pandemic, the company's scores exceeded 78 every month from April through July, reaching an unprecedented 81 in June and July.

"We are in the business of recognizing and celebrating innovation, and Quantum Health is a shining example of how data analytics and technology solutions can be used to not only power a company's mission, but to create an entire category of high-value services in an ever-changing healthcare marketplace," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "We congratulate them on their award and look forward to their continued innovation and success."

Quantum Health is the industry-leading consumer healthcare navigation and care coordination company that delivers an unparalleled consumer experience to its members, as well as validated claims savings and high satisfaction rates for its self-insured employer clients. Quantum Health's proprietary Real-Time Intercept™ model identifies opportunities for early intervention in a member's healthcare journey, resulting in better engagement, outcomes and cost efficiencies. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Dublin, Ohio. Since its inception, Quantum Health has earned numerous awards and honors, including being named among the Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. 5000, and a Great Place to Work by FORTUNE Magazine and Entrepreneur Magazine. The Women Presidents' Organization has ranked Quantum Health as one of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies, and Columbus Business First has honored Quantum Health as a Best Place to Work.

